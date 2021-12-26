‘Father can’t substitute mother’s status in child’s life’: Punjab and Haryana HC

Observing that “the status of a mother in a child’s life cannot even be substituted by the biological father”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the plea of father seeking to quash an order passed by the Additional Sessions Judge of Pathankot wherein the custody of his four-year-old daughter had been directed to be handed over to her mother 19 hours every week.

The petitioner father contended before HC that the lower court while passing the impugned order failed to appreciate that the child would be exposed to a great deal of trauma while interacting with different persons during her stay with the respondent-mother over the weekends.

It was further submitted that the child could not be forced to meet her mother as she was not emotionally attached to her coupled with the fact that the child had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 11, 2020 as a result of which she was not in the best of her health.

The counsel for mother submitted that the petitioner had failed to comply with the order dated June 10, 2020, vide which he had been directed by the court below to make the child interact with the mother on a daily basis through the virtual mode (video conferencing) for at least half an hour twice a day between 8 am to 6 pm.