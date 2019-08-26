Father bought him imported bow with his savings, watched him winning gold

Three years ago, when a young Sukhbeer Singh started archery on seeing his elder brother Gurpal Singh competing at the national level, Sukhbeer urged his father Kabil Singh to send him to train at Patiala under coach Surinder Singh Randhawa. With his father being a farmer owning 20 acres of land at Bare Ke village near Ferozpur, Sukhbeer bought a wooden bow initially before buying an imported bow costing 3 lakhs. It meant that his father had to take the money from his savings.

On Saturday night, 19-year-old Singh paired up with Raginee Markoo of Madhya Pradesh to claim the gold medal in the mixed team compound event in the World Junior Archery Championship at Madrid, Spain. The pair of Singh/Markoo scored a 152-147 win over Switzerland in the final after they had scored a 154-151 over Iran in the semi-finals.

“Whenever my elder brother Gurlal Singh would visit our village, I would ask him about archery and was fascinated by the idea of bow and arrow. I used to play handball in my village before I shifted to Patiala to train under Surinder sir at Punjabi University. As a trainee, I initially trained with a wooden bow and later bought an imported bow, which cost Rs 3 lakh. My father gave the money from his savings from selling wheat and other crops. My family was watching the final on phone and when we won the gold medal, it was an emotional moment for me and my family. The conditions were bit windy here but our focus was to shoot accurately,” Singh told The Indian Express.

After shifting to Patiala, Singh spent his time training at Panjabi University and he won the gold medal in the individual compound event in the School National Games held at New Delhi in 2017. The next year saw Singh helping the Punjab team win the gold medal in Junior National Archery championship in Bhopal before he helped Punjab to win the team compound gold medal in senior nationals in Orissa.

Ragini Markoo, Singh’s team-mate in Spain, belongs to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and he started archery under coach Brijpal Singh at the MP State Archery Academy in Bhopal. Markoo was part of Madhya Pradesh team which won the compound team bronze in the Senior Nationals in 2017-2018. He also won bronze in School Nationals in Delhi last year apart from guiding the MP team to team gold medal in the same event.

“Earlier I played throw ball at Bhopal before appearing for trials for MP Archery Academy in Bhopal. I started the sport as a hobby but as my interest grew, I took it seriously. Conditions were bit tough here in Spain and the semi-finals win over Iran, where we were trailing by one point boosted our confidence a lot. To win the gold beating Switzerland is a special feeling for us. Our coach Surinder Singh also helped me a lot. Compound archery is not in Olympics but we hope it will be included one day. I aim to make it to the Indian team for Asian games and CWG in future,” said Markoo, who idolises two-time world champion Sara Lopez of Columbia.

Coach Surinder Singh Randhawa, 34, believes that the pair will improve further with more exposure. “When Sukhbeer first came to us, we had to spend time on improving his stamina. Once he was fit, he would spend extra hours in training and it helped him. Here in Spain, both Sukhbeer and Ragini shot with confidence and made comeback after trailing in the semi-finals. Giving such performances in pressure situations will help their confidence a lot,” shared Randhawa.

Twenty-year-old Sangampreet Singh Bisla from Patiala, son of a farmer in Samana, paired up with Sukhbeer singh and Sanjay Phadtare to win the bronze medal in the boys’ junior compound team event. The trio scored a 234-231 over the team from Columbia. Bisla had also competed for India in last year’s Asian Games and have competed in seven international competitions for India.