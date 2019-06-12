Fatehveer death case: All that was needed to prevent this tragedy — A Rs 500 borewell cap

A CAP to close the mouth of a borewell costs not more than Rs 500-700, according to agriculture equipment manufacturers. But in Punjab, several borewells lie open due to a superstition among some farmers — that the mouth of a borewell should not be closed as they consider water to be ‘khwaja pir’ (water god).

Soon after the body of two-year-old Fatehveer was pulled out of a 125-ft borewell in an over 100-hr rescue operation that many said was botched, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners of all districts to get open borewells closed. He also announced a helpline number (0172-2740397) so the public can alert the government about open borewells. Earlier in the day, Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that those responsible for open borewells will be booked.

Sukhdev Singh, general secretary of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) told The Indian Express, “Farmers do believe that water is khwaja pir, however it is only for when water comes from the bore for the first time. No doubt that the fault lies with the farmer who left the borewell open, but it also lies with the authorities who delayed this operation by following trial and error methods. The Punjab government failed in its (rescue) operation as they called the Army at the last stage and followed obsolete methods to retrieve the child.”

Farmers also said that borewells are often dug up arbitrarily — if the water level goes down, a farmer digs up another but forgets to close the first one.

An end cap, usually made of plastic or steel, is used to shut the borewell. Avtar Singh, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial undertakings (CICU), said, “An end cap costs not more than Rs 500. It can be fitted on the mouth of a borewell like a lid and can be removed again, if the borewell is to be used. Once fitted, the cap cannot be removed easily, especially by a child. You have to apply force to remove it. Farmers should not let borewells lie open. This incident has shaken the people.” A reducer cup, also costing Rs 500-700, is another option to close the open end of a borewell.