Fatehveer death case: A day after, protests continue in Sangrur, dug pit yet to be filled

A DAY after two-year-old Fatehveer Singh was pulled out from the 125-foot-deep borewell, the official machinery disappeared from the site leaving behind a bigger uncovered pit on the site of the accident. The pit was dug in an attempt to rescue Fatehveer from the borewell at Sangrur’s Bhagwanpura village. The two-year-old’s body was pulled out Tuesday after a 109-hour operation, with the PGI autopsy report saying that he had died 3-4 days back.

On Wednesday, protests took place in various parts of the state, including Sangrur city, Moga, Barnala and Ludhiana. However, it was quiet in Bhagwanpura village where family of Fatehveer had appealed for calm. Villagers here only conducted a candle light march.

Gurpreet Singh, a neighbour of Rohi Singh, grandfather of the child, said,”The entire village is upset over this incident. There were many lapses on part of the administration. But we don’t want to harass common people over this issue. This should not happen again, we should work towards this. In antim ardas, we may decide something on this aspect to pay tribute to the child and hopefully, tomorrow onwards, filling of bore will start.”

He added,”Open borewells should be closed first of all and our real tribute will be to spread awareness on this issue. The whole village is sad and we are in no mood to sit on dharnas. We want to pray for the toddler at this time.”

In Sangrur city, the DC was forced to enter his office from the back gate after protesters blocked the front entrance. DC Ghanshyam Thori said,”We provided relief measures within 15 minutes of the incident and NDRF — a professional agency was doing this rescue operation.”

Thori said that the district administration had sought Rs 10 lakh from CM Relief Fund for this operation and for the time being Rs 5 lakh has been transferred to SDM, Sunam. Filling of pit will start from Thursday, he added.

Markets in Sangrur remained closed till noon in support of this dharna, while a candle light march was organised by residents in Sunam, Bhagwanpura village, Barnala and many other places. Devi Dayal, a government teacher sitting at dharna, said,”This is a complete failure of NDRF and the district administration.” In Ludhiana, Lok Surakhiya Manch organised a protest march at Bharat Nagar Chowk and later submitted memorandum to Ludhiana DC Pardeep Aggarwal.

My two-wheeler stolen from rescue op site, alleges volunteer

GURINDER SINGH, the man who claimed to have pulled Fatehveer out of the borewell, on Wednesday said that he had only pulled out the sack that had fallen on the child and was preventing the clamping of his hands. He also alleged that his tools and two-wheeler were stolen from the site of the rescue operation.

Gurinder handles borewell digging and repair work at village Mangewal, 20 km from Bhagwanpura village. “I pulled the jute bag covering the face and body of the child which was an obstruction in clamping the child. Later the child was pulled out by NDRF team. I did it in 15 minutes. Had this been done on day one, the child would have got enough oxygen,” he said in a video message on his Facebook page. He added,”I had given keys of my scooter to someone, but I never got them back, rather my scooter was also stolen.”

Gurinder has not lodged any police complaint in this connection. DSP Sunam, Hardeep Singh, said,”We have not received any complaint from Gurinder so far. I am not aware if any scooter has been stolen from the site.”