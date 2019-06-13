Fatehveer death case: 45 open borewells sealed, says Punjab government

A DAY after Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh ordered immediate closure of all open borewells in Punjab, 45 of them were sealed across the state, said a government statement released Wednesday.

Reports filed by district deputy commissioners indicate that of the 45 borewells sealed so far, 26 were located in Fatehgarh Sahib district, 13 each were found in Bassi Pathana and Khera blocks. Another 8 were closed in Mansa district, 3 each in Patiala and Kapurthala, 2 in Gurdaspur district and 1 each in Ropar and Hoshiarpur districts.

In Ropar, where 19 borewells were reported to have been found unattended, one has already been covered and the process to close the remaining is on.

Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar, and Tarn Taran districts were found free of any open borewells, according to the government statement.

Taking serious note of the death of two-year-old Fatehveer, who was brought out dead after a prolonged rescue operation that many termed a failure, the chief minister had on Tuesday also asked the Disaster Management Group headed by the chief secretary to finalise a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent such incidents in future.