Ahead of Republic Day, minor blast damages railway track near station in Fatehgarh Sahib; loco pilot injured

A minor blast blew off a portion of the railway track near Sirhind station in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district and injured the loco pilot of a freight train, the engine of which sustained some damage, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the blast occurred on Friday night at around 9.50 pm, when a goods train was passing through the track.

Fatehgarh Sahib police said that reports suggesting serious injuries or major damage were factually incorrect. The police confirmed that Anil Sharma, Safety Officer with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC), sustained only a minor cut on his cheek, while other staff remained safe.

The incident occurred near Khanpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district when the train was passing through the route on Friday night. The track is used for Amritsar–Delhi goods trains, sources said.

Police further stated that the blast occurred at a considerable distance from Sirhind railway station. While minor damage to the railway track was reported, repair work was taken up immediately and the line is expected to be made operational soon.

DIG Nanak Singh, who visited the site soon after the incident, said the police are investigating all possible angles.

“We cannot rule out the role of anti-social elements in this incident. It is a criminal activity. However, it would be too early to link it to any terrorist activity as the investigation is still underway,” he said.

He added that coordination with other investigating agencies is also underway. “We will trace the case soon,” the DIG said.

Reassuring the public, he said there was no need to panic, as the police acted swiftly and initiated action on the same night. “We want to assure people that the police are actively pursuing the matter and maintaining close vigil,” he added.

Sources revealed that unidentified persons may have detonated the explosive device on the track on Friday afternoon, hours before the goods train passed through the section.

The incident has also drawn sharp political reactions.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a post on X, said: “RDX near railway tracks, blasts in public spaces — this isn’t random crime. These are deliberate attempts to destabilise Punjab and spread fear. The real question: who benefits from chaos, and why is the state failing to stop it?”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a statement: “Deeply worried and shocked by the reported RDX blast on the railway line near Sirhind, Punjab. Such incidents are alarming and threaten the peace and security which was restored after decades of turmoil. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”