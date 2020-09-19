Fatehgarh Sahib MLA firm on resignation, Jakhar says govt will not accept it

I have spoken to Kuljit Nagra and requested him not to resign", said Jakhar.

A day after Congress MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib, Kuljit Singh Nagra, resigned from Punjab Vidhan Sabha to protest against farm legislations passed by the Lok Sabha, PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar said the government will not accept his resignation.

“I have spoken to Kuljit Nagra and requested him not to resign. I have told him that this is a fight against the Centre. We should all get together to fight for the rights of the farmers.”

Jakhar said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also called him (Jakhar) on Thursday morning and asked him to advice Nagra against the resignation. “He (the CM) also said the same thing. He said this is not a fight against Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Why should Nagra resign from the Vidhan Sabha?” said Jakhar

Nagra, however, told The Indian Express that he was firm on his stand. “It was my duty to resign. It was not a drama. I have got calls, but my resignation has already gone to the Speaker. I was struggling for farmers. Hence, I have resigned. I will not withdraw it.”

Nagra had stated that he did not want to be a part of a legislative body on a “black day in history” which had spelt doom for the farmers. He had written his concern in his resignation also.

The format of his resignation also created a controversy as according to rules a legislator has to submit a single-line resignation saying that he is resigning from the Assembly. But Nagra had written, “I am deeply saddened by passing of the farm bills by the Union government led by BJP-Akalis. At this juncture when script for doomsday of state of Punjab and farming community is being penned down under a deep rooted conspiracy, I do not wish to continue as member of Legislative Assembly from Fatehgarh Sahib. The passing of farm bills is the most brutal attack on the state of Punjab and so as to render its people incapable forever, hence, in protest, I am resigning as MLA to participate in farmers struggle.”

Nagra said, “I am a farmer’s son. I know where all this will lead to. I have resigned for a cause. If the format is not right, then I will send it again following the format.”

