Fateh Bajwa demands Randhawa’s resignation

A DAY after Tarun Vir Singh Lehal, son-in-law of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, was appointed as Additional Advocate General (AAG), Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa demanded the Deputy CM’s resignation on moral grounds.

Fateh Bajwa, who is younger brother of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, said that he would urge AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to remove Lehal as AAG as the appointment had sent a wrong signal to people ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

He said that when his son, Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa, was being appointed as DSP in the Punjab Police despite fulfilling the required criteria, Randhawa was among the ministers who had opposed the move.

“They criticised the move so much and targeted my son.Now, they are quiet,” said Bajwa.

He added that the Lehal did not fulfil the criterion to be appointed as AAG as he had not completed required 16 years in profession. “The move to appoint him AAG was initiated by former CM Amarinder Singh also. But it was rejected as he did not meet the criteria. Now, when Randhawa himself has become Home Minister, the first thing he has done is appoint his son-in-law.”

Taking a dig at Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa also, Fateh Bajwa said that he had recently appointed his aide, who is allegedly the brother of general secretary of the Sikhs for Justice, as a “chairman”.