FASTag: Car at home but Rs 65 deducted at Manesar plaza, Haryana official to approach court

An official of the Haryana government has planned to move the consumer court after Rs 65 were detected from his FASTag account as toll charges, even as his vehicle was parked at his residence in Chandigarh.

The official Satbir Jangra is a superintendent level officer at the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

According to Jangra, he received a message on the evening of December 30 saying Rs 65 have been deducted from his account at a toll plaza in Manesar for his Alto K10 (CH01-AF2392) car.

“When I received the message, my car was parked at my residence in Sector 39 of Chandigarh while the FASTag sticker was already pasted on the car’s windscreen. To lodge my complaint, I contacted a helpline meant for such purposes and the customer care executive of the App from which my FASTag has been linked for toll payment. However, I have not received any satisfactory response from any corner till now. I have planned to approach the consumer court for relief. I have already consulted the matter with a high court lawyer. It’s not a matter of only Rs 65 but a fraud which can be done to anybody,” said Jangra.

