Farmers worried as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh receive scant winter rain

The states of Punjab and Haryana and their joint capital of Chandigarh have received scant winter rain (rains during January and February), which is much needed for rabi crops. According to agricultural experts, winter rain, mainly in January, acts like a tonic for rabi crops.

Last year, Punjab received excessive rain in the first half of January. There is a long track of rain-fed agricultural land in the Kandi areas (sub-mountainous) of the Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, and Ropar districts.

Dr Amrik Singh, agriculture officer, Pathankot, said that the January rain is much needed for all winter crops, including wheat, winter maize, and vegetables in the district. “There are large parcels of agricultural land which comes under the Kandi belt, which is mostly rain-fed,” Singh said.

The worried farmers of rain-fed areas are waiting for a good spell of rain for their wheat, pulses, and mustard crops.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh office, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh should have received 8 mm, 5.5 mm, and 15.8 mm of winter season rain to date but Punjab and Haryana received 0.7 mm (-91 %) and 0.3 mm (-94 %) rain while their joint capital Chandigarh received 7.4 mm (-53%) rain till January.

According to IMD, the weather has been dry in Punjab and Haryana and cold wave conditions were reported from most places. The lowest minimum temperature for Punjab was recorded at -1 degree Celsius at Adampur Jalandhar and that for Haryana was at 0.5°C at Narnaul. Also, the department has predicted dry weather in the coming days too.

Last year, even in the first 10 days of January, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh recorded a total of 80.1 mm (1,604% surplus), 52.6 mm (1,215% surplus), and 121.9 mm (1424% surplus) of rain, respectively. Excessive winter rain is also not good for crops, especially vegetables, say farmers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cold wave, which began on December 19, is still continuing in the state and the people are reeling under the bad weather.

During this period most of the days remain either “cold days” or “severe cold days”, which means the minimum temperature of a station is 10°C or less on the plains, while it is 0°C or less in the hilly regions. On severe cold days, the maximum temperature departure from the normal is -6.5°C or less.

In Punjab, the minimum temperature is between 4 degree Celsius to 10.6 degrees while the maximum temperature is between 10.5 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius, which is -5.9 degrees below the normal.

Advertisement

The state expects to witness cold waves and dense fog in the next five days too.