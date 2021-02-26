Farmers say won’t let it happen, BJP cancels today’s meet in Sirsa

Senior BJP leader and Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar was scheduled to address the meeting of party workers at Janata Bhawan of Sirsa on Friday.

With farmer outfits declaring not to allow a BJP workers’ meeting in Sirsa Friday, the saffron party Thursday announced they have postponed the event.

Earlier in the day, farmer leaders held a press conference in Sirsa to declare their opposition to the event. “As per the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, no programmes of BJP-JJP leaders will be allowed to take place till the acceptance of farmers’ demands,” said Lakhvinder Singh Sirsa, state president of Bhartiya Kisan Ekta. The farmers are demanding revocation of the three central agri laws apart from seeking a separate law to ensure minimum support price (MSP) of the crops.

Senior BJP leader and Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar was scheduled to address the meeting of party workers at Janata Bhawan of Sirsa on Friday. “We have decided to postpone the event as I have few other engagements too on Friday. Now, we will organise the meeting of workers in March,” Gujjar told The Indian Express.

BJP’s Sirsa district unit president Aditya Devi Lal said it was a normal meeting of BJP executive committee members, which is called quarterly. BJP has also been alleging that Opposition parties are behind the farmers’ agitation.

The farmer leaders declared to close both gates of Janta Bhawan if BJP workers’ meeting is held in Sirsa. They had called upon those farmers too who are sitting on dharnas at toll plazas to join the protest against BJP in Sirsa. Student and youth outfits have also announced to join the farmers to extend support to the ongoing agitation across the state. In the past too, the BJP-JJP leaders have faced fury from the agitator farmers in Haryana.

“BJP is sending its leaders to disturb the peace. If they come to Sirsa to hold any programme Friday, farmers, labourers and traders will jointly oppose them. Farmers and those associated with agriculture are sitting at the borders of Delhi since long as part of their struggle seeking justice. Instead of listening to them, BJP, by sending its leaders, is trying to disturb the peace,” said Lakhvinder Singh.

Claiming that the farmers’ agitation has support of labourers too, he said, “The farmers produce almost 70 per cent of food items in their agricultural fields itself while the labourers or other categories of the society have to buy such items from the market. If the agriculture goes to the hands of corporates, the purchase of food grains would be difficult for them because of inflation.”