Farmers say will make toll plazas free for a month in Punjab

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has warned that it will lay siege to all toll plazas in Punjab for a month beginning December 15, making them free for the commuters, and gherao the residences of ruling Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers and ministers on December 12.

Making the announcement, KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said this is being done to intensify the ongoing dharna outside Amritsar Deputy Commissioner’s office that entered 10th day on Monday.

Pandher said they were forced to prepare an action plan as the government was not heeding to their demands. He said for 10 days, the KMSC had been peacefully protesting at the DC offices and raising the demands of the farmers. The organisation would hold a four-hour dharna at the DC office gates on December 7.

The organisation issued a memorandum of demands to the MPs from Punjab. The protesting farmers also gave a demand notice to Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla.

While addressing the media, the KMSC leaders said that the central government was constantly taking decisions that weaken the federal structure of the country. They said the rights of the states are going into the hands of the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Pandher said that one of the objectives of the demand letter to the MPs was to prompt them to raise their voice in the interests of the people of Punjab in the coming winter session of Parliament.

The protesting leaders strongly objected to the central government stopping the rural development fund of Punjab.

They said that according to the promise made to farmers while lifting the Delhi agitation, the Centre should punish the culprits of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, announce minimum support price as per Dr MS Swaminathan’s report with C 2+50% formula, bring law to ensure MSP as legal guarantee, waive off the loans of farmers and labourers, and withdraw the the notification of Power Distribution License Rules 2022.

They also demanded that the issue of SYL canal be resolved according to the international Riperian law, status of martyrs be given to the farmers who died during the agitation and compensation should be issued to the families, daily wage of labours should be doubled under MNREGA, the budget of MNREGA should be kept for full year employment, immediate release of outstanding MGNREGA dues, barbed wire on the border be shifted at zero line and working time at other side of wire fenced fields should be extended.

The fresh protest comes day after BKU (Sidhupur) chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal broke his hunger strike after Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal announced that consensus had been reached on various demands of the agriculturists following marathon.