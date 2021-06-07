Farmers welcome GMADA’s decision to waive off Preferential Location Charges

The farmers had been demanding the waiver for a long time and had also warned that they will not support the current government in the coming elections if the PLC was not waived off.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) waived off the Preferential Location Charges (PLC) on the land that was acquired to develop sectors 88 and 89.

The farmers, whose land was acquired for the projects, had to pay the fees under the land pooling scheme for transferring the land in their blood relations or for acquiring the NOC.

Moreover, those who have already paid the PLC will get a refund of their money from GMADA.

Welcoming the GMADA’s decision, farmers said that it was a long-pending demand. The farmers also thanked Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for helping them in getting their demand fulfilled.

The farmers had been demanding the waiver for a long time and had also warned that they will not support the current government in the coming elections if the PLC was not waived off.

GMADA used to charge a hefty fee from those whose land were acquired under the land pooling scheme for development of sectors 88, 89.