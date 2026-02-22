Farmers, trade union members protest outside offices of AAP MLA, BJP in Mohali

Protesters alleged that the government “is attempting to hand over the agriculture and dairy sectors to foreign and corporate houses through free trade agreements, while decisions are being taken to sell off land belonging to government departments”.

farmers protestFarmers and trade union members protest outside the office of MLA Kulwant Singh in Mohali. (Express photo)
Responding to a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, various farmer and trade unions on Saturday staged protests outside the office of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Mohali, alleging that preparations are underway to pass the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 in Parliament and a new Seed Bill is being introduced “to facilitate corporate control over agriculture”.

Protesters alleged that the Punjab government “is implementing pro-corporate policies on the directions of the Centre”.

They criticised amendments to the labour laws, alleging “these changes favour corporate interests at the cost of workers”.

Protesters accused the Punjab government of resorting to “police repression to implement anti-people policies” and called for intensified agitation. “If the anti-people laws are not withdrawn, we will intensify our struggle,” they warned, urging unity to strengthen the ongoing movement.

