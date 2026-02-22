Farmers, trade union members protest outside offices of AAP MLA, BJP in Mohali

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Responding to a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, various farmer and trade unions on Saturday staged protests outside the office of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Mohali, alleging that preparations are underway to pass the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 in Parliament and a new Seed Bill is being introduced “to facilitate corporate control over agriculture”.
Protesters alleged that the Punjab government “is implementing pro-corporate policies on the directions of the Centre”.
Protesters alleged that the government “is attempting to hand over the agriculture and dairy sectors to foreign and corporate houses through free trade agreements, while decisions are being taken to sell off land belonging to government departments”.
They criticised amendments to the labour laws, alleging “these changes favour corporate interests at the cost of workers”.
Protesters accused the Punjab government of resorting to “police repression to implement anti-people policies” and called for intensified agitation. “If the anti-people laws are not withdrawn, we will intensify our struggle,” they warned, urging unity to strengthen the ongoing movement.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
UTIs are bacterial infections that commonly affect women, but men's hygiene can also contribute to their development. Poor hygiene, like not cleaning properly after urinating, can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract. To prevent UTIs, men should practice good grooming habits, use gentle intimate washes, and wash up after sexual activity.