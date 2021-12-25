Farmers to take a call on political future today

AFTER their year long protests against Centre’s Farm Laws yielded, the farmers organisations are planning to jump into the political arena ahead of 2022 Assembly elections.

The organisations that had come together undertake banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, have called a convention in Chandigarh on Saturday to take a final call on whether to go it alone as Morcha or to strike an alliance with a political party in the state.

Sources said that out of 32 farmers organisations, 25 have already agreed to contest Assembly elections in the state. The farmers leaders were in talks with the heads of these seven organisations also. The consensus on contesting the elections was reached in a meeting on December 18 in Chandigarh.

The BKU Ugrahan and BKU Sidhupur have refused to contest elections alongwith other organisations. Sources said that the farmers may ally with AAP and the announcement could be made on Saturday. The farmers may stake claim on 20 to 30 seats with the rest to be contested by AAP.

The ruling Congress is watching the developments very closely as the farmers in alliance with AAP may become a force to reckon with in the state. It is learnt that if an alliance takses place then farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal could be given Deputy CM’s post. AAP has yet not declared CM’s face but its state president Bhagwant Mann has been lobbying to be named the CM candidate.