Farmers to protest BJP-JJP leaders’ entry in villages on Yoga Day

“This time the International Yoga Day programme will be held at 50 identified places in each district from 7am onwards,” said Vij. (File Photo)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced that agitating farmers will oppose the entry of BJP-JJP leaders into all villages of Haryana on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday.

“The SKM has decided to continue its protests against BJP-JJP leaders peacefully and oppose the entry of these leaders on June 21, when the government is planning to observe International Yoga Day in 1100 villages,” the SKM said in a statement on Sunday.

Haryana Ayush minister Anil Vij had earlier stated that the International Yoga Day programme will be celebrated in the state while adhering to all Covid- appropriate guidelines. “This time the International Yoga Day programme will be held at 50 identified places in each district from 7am onwards,” said Vij

However, the agitating farmers have already announced a “social boycott” of BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana as part of their ongoing protests against three contentious farm laws that were passed by the Parliament in September last year.

In the past too, several protests have been held against senior leaders of the BJP-JJP alliance when they visited different villages and towns in the state.

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers have decided to gather at Nada Sahib Gurudwara near Panchkula on June 26 before moving to Haryana Raj Bhawan as part of the call of SKM to stage protests in front of Raj Bhawans across the country.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Bains said the farmers, led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni, will also gherao the headquarter of power utilities in Panchkula over the issue of tubewell connections on June 26 and hand over a memorandum to the Haryana Governor.