Farmers to get 9% interest on delayed crop payments, says CM Khattar

Continuing to reach out to agriculturists amid the ongoing agitation against agri laws, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said that about nine per cent interest (bank rate plus one per cent) would be paid to the farmers if payments to be made to them during the upcoming Rabi Season commencing from April 1 get delayed. The payments would be made directly into the verified accounts of farmers.

Khattar announced this while presiding over a review meeting of officers engaged in the upcoming procurement process.

“Farmers must receive payment of their procured produce within a stipulated time period. Any delay in payment would not be tolerated. Responsibilities should be fixed to ensure that farmers are timely paid,” Khattar said.

He also reviewed arrangements being made for the procurement of crops and directed the concerned departments and procurement agencies to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their produce in mandis.

“Hassle-free and time-bound procurement should be ensured by making advance scheduling plans. In view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, like last year, the required number of procurement centres should also be increased ensuring hassle free procurement. Timely identification of places required for setting up the procurement centres should be done at the earliest,” he added.

Giving directions regarding strengthening of mandi system, Khattar asked officers that alongwith making timely arrangements for availability of labourers, adequate number of weighing scales, gunny bags, sewing machines, etc should also be ensured.

“Suitable transportation arrangements should be made for lifting of the crops from the mandis on time and if any transporter fails to lift the crops within 48 hours, then the Deputy Commissioners should remain ready with any alternative transport arrangements,” Khattar said.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Anurag Rastogi, apprised Khattar that this time payment module has been made a part of e-Kharid and several banks will be empanelled for this purpose.

Rastogi also shared advance directions regarding timely lifting of the crops, smooth functioning of the procurement process and ensuring that no Arhtiya or farmer faces any problems.