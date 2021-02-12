Farmers’ stir set to dominate upcoming Haryana’s Budget session

Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Haryana’s upcoming Budget Session commencing March 5 is all set to be a stormy affair amid the ongoing standoff between the Centre and farmer unions. Till date, two private member bills have been received in the Vidhan Sabha’s secretariat and both are regarding farmer issues, besides over 250 starred and unstarred questions that members of the House have submitted to be taken up in the upcoming session.

With INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Chautala out of the House, the main opposition, Congress, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, will be taking on the ruling BJP-JJP government in the upcoming session.

Hooda has already announced that he would be moving a No Confidence Motion with an aim to show to the farmers of Haryana which MLAs stand by them. Currently, there are 88 members of the House and 45 are required for an absolute majority.

Vidhan Sabha’s Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said: “We haven’t got any such information from anybody, as on date. But, the No Confidence Motion can be moved one hour before the Vidhan Sabha’s sitting commences. If a notice is received, then the Speaker brings it on the table. If 18 members stand up and support the No Confidence Motion, then a discussion is held on it. A separate date and time is decided to hold a discussion on it. If we receive such a motion, then we shall consider when to hold discussion on it.”

About voting on the No-Confidence Motion, Gupta said, “Discussion will be necessary on such a motion and if it merits, voting can also be done.”

Hooda had recently chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Chandigarh and formulated strategy for the budget session. With farmers continuing to protest on Delhi’s borders and ‘mahapanchayats’ being organised across various districts of Haryana, the farmer’s issue is likely to dominate proceedings.

Talking about the questions and Bills received for the upcoming session, Gupta added, “So far, Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has received four Calling Attention Notices and two private member Bills. Besides these, there are around 250 questions (both starred and unstarred). The questions can be received in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat till February 20.”

Removing Punjab’s name from laws applicable in Haryana is also likely to be discussed in the upcoming session. In October, 2020, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had constituted a committee headed by the chief secretary to remove Punjab’s name from nearly 237 laws that are applicable in Haryana.

Talking about the committee’s report, Gupta added, “Committee has submitted its report and we are considering its recommendations. I hope that in the upcoming Session, we shall remove Punjab’s name from all the Acts and Rules that are applicable in Haryana.”

Media and visitor entry is likely to remain barred in the session. “Considering Covid-19 protocols introduced by the Chandigarh Administration, we shall continue to follow it if it exists on that day, too. As of date, there is permission for accommodating 200 persons following social distancing norms. We have made adequate seating arrangements, accordingly. But, there shall be no visitors in the visitor’s gallery and media shall also be accommodated in Haryana Niwas for covering the Vidhan Sabha’s proceedings,” Gupta added.