Farmers’ stir has become totally political, says Haryana BJP chief

Alleging that the ongoing farmers’ agitation has become “totally political”, Haryana state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said Monday that the stir has left its original agenda behind.

The BJP leader was addressing a press conference on the programmes to be organised by the party’s state unit coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations.

“Our government is working for the welfare and upliftment of farmers. Farmers had started with a specific agenda which they have left behind now. I am not saying this, but it is too evident from their own statements. Be it the statements of Rajewal ji or Ugrahan,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement by a section of farm union leaders that they will boycott BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls, Dhankar said, “…one thing is clear that this agitation has become totally political. It has got nothing to do with farmers’ issues. Because the agitation has crossed the point where farmers’ interests were being discussed,” Dhankar added.

“The government has kept its doors open for farmers even today. The BJP had exercised extreme restraint in dealing with the ongoing agitation. Even those who are protesting should stay within their limits. If they have the right to protest, others too have the right to carry on with their activities. The government is functioning with extreme patience. It is the government’s first priority that no incident of confrontation takes place.”

“We just want one thing that through this agitation they (farmer union leaders) should also get our neighbouring farmers some benefits. We are giving maximum compensation to farmers, they should get the same in Punjab too. We shall procure Bajra at Rs 2,250, they should get it procured at the same price in Rajasthan too… For the last four years, sugarcane prices have not increased. We are giving the maximum price for sugarcane. Today, Punjab has come near us. The number of crops that we are procuring in Haryana, they should get the same procurements done in neighbouring states,” Dhankar added.

On the state unit’s upcoming events, Dhankar said, “We shall plant 71,000 trees in each ward and panchayat area on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17. In the coming 20 days, we shall hold virtual discussions on 71 achievements of the Union government. Mahila Morcha shall distribute fruits in every CHC and PHC on September 17. Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s Jayanti shall be celebrated on September 25 at the booth-level across Haryana. On Gandhi Jayanti too, we shall hold a Swachhta Abhiyan, campaigns for encouraging khadi and Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes,” he said.

Dhankar said the reconstitution of booth-level units shall conclude by October 1. “From September 29 to October 1, we shall hold sammelans for newly constituted booth-level units in all 90 Assembly constituencies. From October 4-7, our new booth-level units shall hold door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaigns covering every household in Haryana.”

He also announced that at least 100 letters of gratitude will be collected from each booth as part of the “Thank you campaign” for the Prime Minister. “We shall also hold seminars on freedom fighters, including Subhash Chandra Bose, and also on Prime Minister Modi. Similarly, seminars will be held on the enhanced global stature of our nation, farmers’ welfare policies introduced during Modi’s tenure, the country’s weapons procurement policies that enabled us to enter the enemy’s territory, social security, vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic, youth affairs and economic development in the last seven years.”

“We shall also hold campaigns on completion of two years of tenure in Haryana from October 1 and thank CM Manohar Lal Khattar on 27 prominent achievements of our government in Haryana in the last seven years… till October 27,” Dhankar said.