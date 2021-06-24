Farmers stage protest outside Hisar BJP office, show black flag to leaders

The farmers, all armed with black flags, kept staging a protest near the party office for several hours against the BJP leaders on Thursday. (Representative Image)

A group of farmers staged a protest in Hisar on Thursday when a group of BJP leaders reached the local party office to join the state executive’s meeting virtually. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and district BJP president Captain Bhupinder were among those who made their way to the party office on Thursday to attend the meeting virtually.

The farmers, all armed with black flags, kept staging a protest near the party office for several hours against the BJP leaders on Thursday.

The farmers had already announced that they would stage a protest to oppose the meeting of the BJP leaders as part of their call for a “social boycott” of BJP-JJP leaders over the issue of three contentious farm laws that were passed in September last year.

Keeping in view the farmers’ call, the police had installed barricades to halt the movement of the protesting farmers towards the BJP district office. However, the farmers took a different route to reach in front of the BJP office and staged their dharna there.

The police, on their part, said that they had diverted traffic on the national highway which connects Hisar to Fatehabad town. Heavy force was also deployed to maintain law and order during the protest, which ended peacefully later in the day.

Recently, a protest by farmers against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had led to violent clashes between the agitators and policemen in Hisar. The matter was resolved after several rounds of meetings between the administration and farmer leaders, amid increasing protests by agitators.