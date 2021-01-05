Farmers stage 5-hr dharna, block traffic to demand cancellation of FIR

Members of various farmer outfits staged a massive 5-hour dharna at the District Administrative Complex, Hoshiarpur to protest against the registration of a case against some people who allegedly unloaded cow dung in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud’s residence a few days ago. The dharna was led by Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Doaba, and supported by 10 more farm organisations. Prior to the dharna, farmers also blocked traffic at the Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road.

Farmer leaders claimed that the dharna at the administrative complex was only lifted after police assured that the police case will be dropped.

Hoshiarpur police, meanwhile, said that the attempt to murder section has already been withdrawn from the case and a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been formed to probe the case.

Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said that a meeting with the farmer leaders was held in a cordial atmosphere and they were told that an SIT is investigating the case and they will act as per its report.

FIR was registered under six sections of IPC — 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful Assembly) of IPC. Section 307 has been dropped.

Satnam Singh Sahni, General Secretary, BKU (Doaba), while talking to The Indian Express, informed that “thousands of farmers started a road march from Purhiran Chowk to Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) office at 11 am and sat at the DC office till 4 pm when the Police assured us to cancel the case”. Sahni demanded to know how attempt to murder section was imposed when no attempt was made to hurt anyone. He said that while the union did not support the action, no case can be registered under inappropriate sections. Police held a meeting with the farmer leaders at the same time when dharna was on.

Sahni said that they had also demanded a case against former BJP minister Sud also who allegedly used unparliamentary language against farmers and their protest at Delhi.

The case, which also included the sections of ‘attempt to murder’, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, was registered against a group of protesters, suspected to be farmers and the activists of a Sikh organisation, who had unloaded a trolley full of cow dung in front of former Punjab minister Tikshan Sud’s residence on the first day of the New Year.

In the FIR, complainant Surinder Pal Bhatti, district BJP secretary and an acquaintance of the former minister, had said that he was going to greet Sud on January 1 when a tractor trolley being driven by a Sikh man and 15-20 accompanying him along with arms dumped the cow dung inside Sud’s residence by lifting the trolley with a hydraulic system. He further claimed that they tried to attack Sud, who was protected by his men. The tractor driver tried to run the tractor over him and his friend, alleged Bhatti in his complaint.

The protesters had dumped the cow dung allegedly because they were angry over a remark made by Sud, who had allegedly said that most farmers protesting at Singhu are not aware about the farm laws and were on a picnic.

BKU (Rajewal) has also threatened to block roads in Jalandhar on January 7.