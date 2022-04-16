‘Farmers should get Rs 25k/acre relief’

Haryana leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday expressed concern over the incidents of arson in wheat crop from all over the state. He demanded that a compensation of at least Rs 25000 per acre be given to the farmers affected by the arson.

“Hundreds of acres of crops were destroyed in Rohtak’s Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages alone. Similarly, hundreds of acres of crops of farmers have been destroyed in different districts such as Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and Fatehabad. Fire broke out in many places due to yesterday’s thunderstorm, short circuit and other reasons. In such a situation, efforts should be made to increase awareness among farmers and general public by the government. Farmers need to be more careful about this”, Hooda said in a statement released.

“The fire department should also increase its capacity during the season so that more and more vehicles can reach the spot if needed and farmers can be saved from major losses.“Today farmers’ crops are neither safe in the field, nor in the mandis. No arrangement has been made to cover the crops and millions of tonnes of food grains are lying under the open sky,” he said.

“Till now no arrangement for lifting the crop has been made by the government and nor have the farmers been paid. The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rain in the coming days. In such a situation, keeping the crop in the open is harmful for both the farmer and the government,” he added.

Hooda said the farmers of the state are facing calamities such as weather, inflation and arson and needs help from the government. He once again reiterated the demand of Rs 500 per quintal bonus to the farmers on the MSP of wheat. He also demanded a law to guarantee MSP in the interest of farmers. “Farmers should get MSP under Swaminathan Commission’s C2 formula, only then will farming become profitable for them,” he said.