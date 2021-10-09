Farmers say won’t let chopper land, Haryana CM cancels Kaithal visit

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday canceled said he won’t be attending a programme of the Aggarwal community in Kaithal as farmers have objected to his visit. This come after the farmers told the district administration officials that they would not allow the CM’s helicopter to land for the proposed event on Saturday.

“The protesting farmers have said they have no objection if a BJP leader from the community attends the event. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will attend the event on my behalf,” Khattar told reporters in Panchkula after paying obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple.

Khattar said his government has been taking numerous pro-farmer initiatives. Referring to reports of crop damage due to recent showers in parts of Haryana, Khattar said a special “girdwari” has been ordered to assess the extent of damage.

Meanwhile, farmers who have been opposing political event of BJP and JJP leaders in Haryana, had started gathering near the venue in Kaithal. They had also been running a social media campaign asking farmers to reach there to oppose the CM’s visit.

In a meeting with district administration at Thana toll plaza, farmers said they would neither allow the CM’s helicopter to land nor would they allow his programme to be held. Farmers had also made adequate arrangements of langar.

BKU’s district leader Hoshiar Singh said farmers were not opposing any particular community’s function. He added that farmers would also celebrate Maharaja Agrasen’s birth anniversary. However, he added, the CM’s visit would be opposed.