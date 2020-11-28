Youth who turned off water cannon now booked for attempt to murder

Navdeep Singh who had grabbed headlines for climbing atop water cannon to turn it off during farmers stir in Ambala district on November 25, has been booked for attempt to murder.

Navdeep’s father, Jai Singh Jalbera, is also an accused in this FIR. The police have accused them of attempting to run over policemen with a speeding tractor-trolley by breaking the police barricading.

It’s learnt the agitating farmers were finding it difficult to move to Delhi because of barricading by the police on the Ambala-Delhi highway amid use of water cannons on the protesters.

Suddenly, sources said, Navdeep jumped on the water cannon and moved the direction of the water pump towards the policemen. Finding an opportunity, a tractor-trolley moved to the barricade to cross it to clear the way for fellow farmers. After performing his task, Navdeep too jumped on this tractor-trolley safely. Navdeep told The Indian Express they were being targeted for joining the farmers’ agitation. “We did not harm anybody. We are just fighting for our rights,” said Navdeep, who had done his graduation from Kurukshetra University in 2015.

