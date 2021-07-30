Farmers protesters should not impede on others’ freedom: Anil Vij

Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij, on Friday, said that farmers should understand that their agitation should not become a cause of problem for other people and should not infringe upon their freedom.

Adding that it is the basic principle of any democratic protest that it should not result in trouble for others, Vij said “Due to the blockade on the national highway, people and businessmen are facing immense losses and the protesting farmers should realise this.”

Objecting to the Sarvkhap’s call to hold a mahapanchayat, Vij added, “Sarvkhap has decided to hold this mahapanchayat to block BJP-JJP leaders’ movement. The Constitution of India has given equal rights of free movement to everybody and blocking it for anybody is unconstitutional.”

Talking to media persons, Vij also said that Haryana shall soon be self-reliant in terms of medicinal oxygen. “We have faced the first and second waves of Covid-19 and are fully prepared for the third one, too. We have learned a lot from the first and second waves. Regarding medicinal oxygen, the Prime Minister has already allocated 40 PSA plants, while we are going to purchase 139 PSA plants for which tenders have already been issued. I have also asked private hospitals to get their own PSA plants installed”.