Ludhiana: Rs 5 lakh for farmer’s kin who died during Singhu protests

A cheque for Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the family of farmer Labh Singh of Sirthala village of Payal in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Singh had died during the ongoing protest against the three farm laws at Singhu Border.

Payal MLA, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, on Wednesday handed over the cheque to sub-divisional magistrate, Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi in his office.

Lakha expressed deep sympathy with the family and said the government is standing rock-solid with the farmer’s family and assured all support to them.

He said Labh Singh had lost his life for the rights of farmers and the Union Government must consider their demands and repeal the three contentious farm laws immediately.

SDM Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi said that the cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Labh Singh’s wife, Harvinder Kaur, later at his office.