Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Ludhiana: Rs 5 lakh for farmer’s kin who died during Singhu protests

Payal MLA, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, on Wednesday handed over the cheque to sub-divisional magistrate, Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi in his office.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: October 13, 2021 9:41:40 pm
The farmers have been protesting against the three central farm legislations on the Singhu border. (File)

A cheque for Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the family of farmer Labh Singh of Sirthala village of Payal in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Singh had died during the ongoing protest against the three farm laws at Singhu Border.

Lakha expressed deep sympathy with the family and said the government is standing rock-solid with the farmer’s family and assured all support to them.

He said Labh Singh had lost his life for the rights of farmers and the Union Government must consider their demands and repeal the three contentious farm laws immediately.

SDM Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi said that the cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Labh Singh’s wife, Harvinder Kaur, later at his office.

