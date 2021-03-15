Farmers protest: Security forces deployed at Narwana town for BJP’s training programme

Independent MLAs too are facing protests "for supporting the alliance government". Independent MLA Dharampal Gonder had to skip an event at Nilokheri of Karnal district following protests by farmers Saturday. (File)

The security personnel of ITBP and Haryana Police had to be deployed to ensure smooth functioning of a training camp of BJP at Narwana town of Jind district Sunday, with angry farmers staging a protest outside the venue.

The BJP-JJP leaders have witnessed a series of farmer protests in Haryana whenever they moved to villages and towns during the ongoing farmer agitation against three Central farm laws.

A senior police officer confirmed that ITBP was deployed outside the venue of the BJP training programme at Narwana. “It’s not that we specially sent ITBP to Narwana town for this programme. The Centre has allotted 25 companies of paramilitary forces to Haryana keeping in view the ongoing farmer agitation. A company of ITBP has been sent to Jind district,” the officer said. He added that maximum of the paramilitary forces have been deployed in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts where the protesters are camping at Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi in Haryana jurisdiction.

The BJP had organised a training programme at a private school at Narwana as part of its series to hold such events for the workers of different blocks and Assembly constituencies. As soon as the farmers came to know about the event, they started rushing to the venue in tractor-trollies. A large number of women too were part of the agitators who raised slogans against the BJP and JJP leaders.

BJP Jind district president Raju Mor claimed that they completed the training programme despite the farmers’ protest outside the venue. However, Mor did not go to the venue “to avoid confrontation” with the farmers. “The Opposition parties are misleading the farmers,” he alleged.

However, a woman farmer, Birmati, alleged that the BJP-JJP leaders want to disturb their brotherhood by organising such events during the agitation. “They had to cancel today’s programme midway due to our protest,” she said.

Another farmer said, “We have already announced a boycott of BJP-JJP leaders to show our resentment against the three farm laws. We will show them black flags whenever they come to our area to hold functions.”

The BJP-JJP leaders continue to face angry protests. When the farmers came to know about the movement of a senior BJP leader at Charkhi and Paintawas villages of Charkhi Dadri district Sunday, they gathered with black flags there. A local farmer leader, Raju

Mann, claimed that the BJP leader had to cancel his programme following the protest by farmers.

On Saturday too, sources said, top JJP leaders had to cancel their visit to a Jhajjar gurukul after the farmers pitched a tent near the venue. In Sirsa, the farmers held a protest on the birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala Saturday.

Independent MLAs too are facing protests “for supporting the alliance government”. Independent MLA Dharampal Gonder had to skip an event at Nilokheri of Karnal district following protests by farmers Saturday. Another independent MLA, Randhir Singh Golan, is facing similar protests. The villagers have pasted posters at Pai village of his Assembly constituency Pundri warning him against entering the village. The farmers also burnt his effigy.