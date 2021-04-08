Farmers protest outside police station after cops slap attempt to murder charges on protesters

According to a statement released by the police, as many as 11 persons have been booked by name apart from 8-10 other accused agitators. (File Photo)

Haryana farmers Wednesday staged a protest in front of a police station at Shahabad in Kurukshetra district to express resentment against the arrest of four farmer activists in connection with an angry protest against BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday.

As part of their protests against the leaders of BJP-JJP over three farm laws, the angry farmers had staged a protest against Saini when he was leaving a party worker’s residence in Shahabad town Tuesday.

The police have slapped attempt to murder charges against the agitators “for trying to get him down from the car while opening car’s door”.

Police alleged that few agitators even sat on the bonnet of his car and smashed the SUV’s backside windscreen during the protest against the MP. The police also claimed that the police team escorted him safely from there stating it was a “narrow escape” for him. Farmer leaders have refuted the allegations.

On Wednesday morning, when the farmers came to know about the arrest of four activists, they reached Shahabad police station to stage a dharna there while raising slogans against the government.

BKU leader Rakesh Bains has sought release of the arrested farmers. He said, “The police have slapped wrong charges on the protester farmers. No such crime took place under which the farmers have been arrested.”

“The police sought evidence from us and we have shown them the same. The police have assured us to undertake re-investigation into the matter to submit a report to the court. The police have sought three-day time for the re-investigation. We are not satisfied with their assurance. We will hold a panchayat of farmers on April 12 to take the next step,” he added.

According to sources, among the arrested farmer activists are Kulwinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Hakam Singh and Kehar Singh, all from the area of Shahabad block. Sources say the accused have been sent to judicial custody after they were produced before a local court.

According to a statement released by the police, as many as 11 persons have been booked by name apart from 8-10 other accused agitators. The police have booked them under Section 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC.