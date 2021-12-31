Farmers to protest during PM’s first visit to Punjab after farm laws’ repeal

Despite the repeal of three farm laws by Centre, farmer unions of Punjab have announced that they will protest against the PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5.

BKU (Ugrahan), the largest farmer union of Punjab, declared that they will burn effigies of PM at all district headquarters on January 5.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), who held their state-level meeting Friday in Amritsar, have decided to protest near the venue of PM’s rally on January 5.

Interestingly, 32 farmer unions of Punjab have not issued any statement over PM Modi’s visit till. Out of these 32, 22 have announced their poll fray.

Already the members of the Ugrahan union are sitting on pakka dharnas outside DC offices of 13 districts and two SDM offices since December 20.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), said, “Few days back, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had stated that they have taken two steps back and can take two steps forward as well…thus indicating to implement farm laws yet again. The PM is completely silent over MSP issue and there has been no communication at all to make a committee so as to start discussions. In Lakhimpur Kheri case too, farmer leaders are being involved.”

Harinder Kaur Bindu, women’s wing president of the union, said, “Huge effigies of PM will be burnt at all district headquarters on January 5.”

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the KMSC, said, “No doubt farm laws have been repealed but we haven’t yet forgotten the death of nearly 750 farmers during this one-year struggle at the borders. PM is silent over MSP even now, hence BJP should stop day dreaming of coming in power. We can’t forget the hardships we faced while protesting at borders and how we were labelled separatists by BJP leaders.”

Meanwhile, BKU (Ugrahan) will be meeting Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on January 3 over pending demands.

“If our pending issues get resolved, we will lift dharnas outside DC offices,” added Kokrikalan.

“Punjab government is adopting a casual approach to the implementation of the six demands as accepted by them during the brief meeting held on December 23 with them,” said Shingara Singh Maan, senior vice president of BKU (Ugrahan).