Farmers’ protest may continue for five years: Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Hisar lawyers who are sitting on a dharna in support of farmers, Friday. (Express Photo)

Stating that the ongoing farmers’ agitation may continue for the next five years, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has urged farmers to make “the agitation a part of their routine life”.

Talking to the journalists in Hisar Friday, Tikait said, “Is this a big agitation? Till now, it is on for the past five months only. If they can run the government for five years, why the agitation can’t be continued for five years? The agitation too will continue for five years.” The farmer leader was talking to the media after attending a dharna being held by lawyers in Hisar since February 3 in support of farmers there.

Tikait said, “This agitation will continue in the entire country strongly. The farmers should keep focus on their agricultural fields as well as on the agitation. They should attend the agitation like they go to their agricultural fields.”

The BKU leader expressed similar sentiments while addressing a gathering of farmers at a toll plaza on a national highway in Hisar district.

“Many people ask for how long this agitation will continue. Is five-month long agitation a big one?” he asked from the farmers. “The agitation needs to be made a part of our routine life like we work in our homes and agricultural fields. In the way agitation is going on, it may go on for months. We don’t know its fate and culmination,” added Tikait while addressing the farmers.

When asked about the ongoing protests by farmers against BJP leaders, Tikait said that if they (BJP leaders) will hold events, then farmers too will react.

“Do we need to offer garlands to BJP men? We are in battle mode. Does anybody distribute ladoos in a battle? The public is giving them the prasad that they needed and will continue to do so.” The agitator farmers have announced a “social boycott” of the BJP and JJP leaders to express their resentment against farm laws.

Referring to the registration of a case against a journalist Rajesh Kundu, who had actively covered the farmer agitation, the BKU leader said the lawyers will fight the legal fight of journalists too. The journalists had earlier demanded that the scribes should not be targeted for “covering the agitation”. The Hisar Bar Association has already announced that it will fight all cases related to the farmer agitation free of cost.