Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Thousands head to Delhi’s borders to mark one year anniversary

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Farmers Protest Anniversary: A convoy of trucks heads to Singhu border from Boha, in Mansa district of Punjab.

Farmer Protest LIVE: Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are making their way to the national capital to mark the one year anniversary of the protests at the borders. Big cavalcades of vehicles — including tractors, jeeps and cars — were seen leaving Punjab on Thursday and heading to Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Apart from commemorating the event, farmers are demanding a law to ensure a fair Minimum Support Price for their crops, and withdrawal of cases lodged against them during the year-long agitation. They also want the removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, apart from a memorial for the protestors who died.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation, will also hold massive mahapanchayats in state capitals on November 26, which will see the participation of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Farm leaders have said that once the winter session begins on November 29, as many as 500 protesters will be sent in tractors towards Parliament every day till it concludes.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the three contentious farm laws would be repealed. The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a Bill to roll back the laws, which will be tabled during the upcoming session.