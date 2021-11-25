Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Thousands head to Delhi’s borders to mark one year anniversary

scorecardresearch
By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi |
Updated: November 25, 2021 2:33:30 pm
Farmer Protest LIVE: Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are making their way to the national capital to mark the one year anniversary of the protests at the borders. Big cavalcades of vehicles — including tractors, jeeps and cars — were seen leaving Punjab on Thursday and heading to Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Apart from commemorating the event, farmers are demanding a law to ensure a fair Minimum Support Price for their crops, and withdrawal of cases lodged against them during the year-long agitation. They also want the removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, apart from a memorial for the protestors who died.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation, will also hold massive mahapanchayats in state capitals on November 26, which will see the participation of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Farm leaders have said that once the winter session begins on November 29, as many as 500 protesters will be sent in tractors towards Parliament every day till it concludes.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the three contentious farm laws would be repealed. The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a Bill to roll back the laws, which will be tabled during the upcoming session.

14:14 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Farmers' protest: Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana head to Delhi's borders

Welcome to our live blog on the farmers' protest. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are making their way to the national capital to mark the one year anniversary of the protests at the borders on November 26. Big cavalcades of vehicles — including tractors, jeeps and cars — were seen leaving Punjab on Thursday and heading to Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Farmer Protest Updates, Farmer Protest on November 26 Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Farmers Protest Anniversary: Farmers from Haryana welcome their Punjab counterparts on Thursday afternoon, as the latter travels to Delhi.

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates:

Sowing done, farmers head to Delhi to mark year of protest

The sowing of wheat done, thousands of protesting farmers are marching towards the borders of Delhi to mark the first anniversary of their movement against the three contentious agriculture laws as well as to demand an MSP guarantee for their crops.

Jind BKU president, Azad Palwa, told The Indian Express, “Almost 70 per cent of the farmers have completed the sowing of wheat. So, now they are again ready to go and camp at the borders of Delhi in large numbers. The huts, which were empty at the borders for the past several months, will again be full with agitators. From Jind district alone, at least five cavalcades of vehicles — including tractors, jeeps and cars — will be moving to the national capital on November 26.”

Union Cabinet approves bill to repeal three farm laws

Five days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws against which the farmers had been protesting for a year, the Union Cabinet Wednesday cleared the bill to be taken up in the upcoming Parliament session to roll back the laws.

The bill, now approved by the Cabinet, will be introduced in the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning next week.

