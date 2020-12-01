Farmers’ protest: Haryana deploys 10 ambulances, doctors at Sonipat

In Jhajjar, treatment was given by mobile health team under supervision of Civil Surgeon, Jhajjar, in Bahadurgarh to 863 farmers. (Representational)

To prevent the spread of infections, especially COVID-19 and waterborne diseases, during the protest of farmers at Sonipat, the health department has deployed 10 ambulances along with a team of doctors, including Ayush specialists.

“Health team distributed more than 6,770 masks, 4,162 medicines for common use and 1,480 Ayush immunity boosting dosages. Thermal scanning of 1,099 people was also done to scan people with fever and if anybody found febrile, medicines were distributed to them. In Jhajjar, treatment was given by mobile health team under supervision of Civil Surgeon, Jhajjar, in Bahadurgarh to 863 farmers (117 farmers at Chhara point, 287 farmers at Sector 9/9A, 69 farmers at Tikri border and 390 at Nayagaon),” a state government spokesperson said on Monday.

According to the state’s Monday evening Covid-19 bulletin, Haryana reported 1,604 new cases of coronavirus infections and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, including eight deaths in Faridabad. So far, the cumulative number of Covid cases in Haryana reached 2,34,126 while 2,428 patients have died. In the last 24 hours, 2,120 patients recovered, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.12 per cent.

While Gurgaon added 494 new cases, Faridabad 338, Sonipat 110, Hisar 102, Ambala 49, Karnal 34, Panipat 16, Rohtak 88, Rewari 40, Panchkula 18, Kurukshetra 44, Yamunanagar 48, Sirsa 34, Mahendragarh 12, Bhiwani 32, Jhajjar 37, Palwal 21, Fatehabad 19, Kaithal 18, Jind 35, Nuh two and Charkhi Dadri 13.

Among the fatalities, eight patients died in Faridabad, four each in Gurgaon, Bhiwani and Hisar, three in Panipat, two in Rohtak and one each in Ambala and Fatehabad.

The number of active cases in Haryana reached 18,362, including 432 patients in a critical condition (376 on oxygen support, 56 on ventilator support).

