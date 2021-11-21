The faces of resistance

Navdeep Singh

The Haryana police had deployed water cannons on the highway to stop farmers from moving towards the capital. Navdeep Singh became a face of resistance when at one such police barricade, he climbed up the truck carrying water and turned it off. The video went viral and it was an instant hit with the protesting farmers as it boosted their moral and they continued with the journey on November 26, 2020.

Jagmeet Singh

Just like Navdeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh also stood up in the face of resistance on November 26, 2020 when the farmers started moving towards Delhi. He didn’t step down when Haryana Police charged the water canon at him. His video went viral and he became a household name for taken the pressure of the gushing water on his chest.

Deep Sidhu

Some people know him as a Punjabi actor but most recognise him as a face behind a viral video. The actor was part of a farmers’ group that was marching towards Delhi on November 26 last year to protest against the three contentious farm laws when they had to stop as the road ahead was dug up by police. Sidhu took to English and asked the cops for an explanation, a video of which got him instant fame.

Lakha Sidhana

While Lakha Sidhana is know for his activism on Punjabi language, he was also the first person to decline the offer of Yoginder Yadav and other farmer leaders to move the farmers coming from Punjab and Haryana to the Burali ground in Delhi. His video of giving a call to sit on the road instead of accepting Delhi Police’s offer to protest at the Burali ground had gone viral and soon after, it became the permanent dharna site on the Singhu border.

Ranjit Singh

Ranjit Singh fought back when farmers were pelted with stones by police at Singhu border on January 26, 2021. He was even thrashed by police and a picture of a show on his face before his soon put him on the limelight and he was compared to George Floyd of Black Lives Matter. Even though he was welcomed by others like a hero, farmer unions disowned him for taking up arms at the protest site.

Mohinder Kaur

The 73-year-old farmer, Mohinder Kaur.

Seventy-three-year-old Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, came into limelight after actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted her picture claiming that she was the same “Dadi” who was part of Shaheen Bagh protest and now had joined the farmers’ stir. The tweet alleged that she was available for protests for Rs 100. Mohinder Kaur responded to the actor ro prove that the tweet was fake and she was a real protester. His angry reply to Kangan forced the later to delete the tweet.

Santok Singh

Santok Singh, 70, from Chola Sahib in Taran Taran, arrived in Delhi on November 27, 2020. When the protesters were attacked with tear gas shells, one such shell hit his eye. He had to undergo eight sitches and there was a blood clot below his left eye but even then, he didn’t move an inch from the protest site at Delhi border. He become a symbol of resistance and many protesters would come to the site to meet him.

Jagsir Singh Jassi

Pictures of Jagsir Singh Jaggi with a smile on his face despite a head injury had gone viral during the protest. He was beaten by Delhi police during the tractor parade on January 26. Pictures of blood flowing from his head even as Jaggi is holding his turban in his hand went viral. He had received grand welcome as he returned back to his village Pandher in district Barnala of Punjab.