Farmers’ protest: With Centre ready to accept most demands, SKM to take final call tomorrow

With the central government agreeing to accept most of the demands of the agitator farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — which is spearheading the ongoing protest — will take a final call on the fate of the agitation on Wednesday.

In a meeting held at Singhu border Tuesday, SKM leaders expressed their satisfaction over the initiative of the central government to resolve the standoff, but some wanted more clarity on the issues raised by them.

According to the SKM, the central government has agreed to accept most of the demands but they will wait for its response on some issues, including MSP and withdrawal of cases against the protesters, before holding its meeting at 2 pm on Wednesday.

After the announcement of repealing three contentious farm laws, the SKM had written to the PM on November 21 to raise six demands.

The demands are: Legal guarantee of MSP for all produce based on C2+50% formula; withdrawal of draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020/2021; removal of the penal provisions on farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021; withdrawal of false cases registered against the farmers over the course of the ongoing movement; dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident; compensation and rehabilitation to the families of the who died during the farm movement; allocation of land for a memorial to them at Singhu.

According to the SKM, the central government has informed the farmer leaders that “the Haryana and UP governments have agreed to withdraw all the cases lodged against the farmers during the ongoing farmer stir”.

A source in the SKM said: “The central government has urged other BJP-ruled states too to withdraw the cases. . The government has also assured to resolve the matter related to the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 by holding talks with the stakeholder states. On the issue related to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021, the government has agreed that the penal provisions won’t be applicable to the farmers for stubble burning.”



The central government has already offered to form a committee on the issue of MSP in which the representatives of SKM will also be included.