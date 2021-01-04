Shown black flags, Ashwani Sharma says ‘Amarinder, DGP encouraging anti-social elements in name of farmers’

Protesting farmers near the railway crossing, at Dagru village in Moga. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

PUNJAB BJP president Ashwani Sharma and Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik faced black flags and slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moga Sunday as they reached the residence of district BJP chief Vinay Sharma.

Senior BJP leaders including Ashwani Sharma, Malik and Manoranjan Kalia reached Moga Sunday. The protesting farmers opposed the state BJP chief’s visit during the ongoing protest outside Vinay Sharma’s residence in Moga. Farmers have been sitting on protest outside Vinay Sharma’s residence since nearly two months.

On Sunday, as Ashwani Sharma and Malik reached the spot, farmers started raising slogans against BJP and the PM. Retaliating to slogans being raised by farmers, BJP workers started raising slogans hailing Modi. Seeing the tension between both sides, police had to intervene. Police had to use mild force as protesting farmers and BJP workers were engaged in a war of slogans.

Despite the protests, the scheduled meeting of BJP workers continued at Vinay Sharma’s residence. Later BJP president Ashwani Sharma also addressed a press conference in Moga.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ashwani Sharma, targeting Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta, said both of them were encouraging anti-social elements who were protesting in the name of farmers. He said police wasn’t taking appropriate action against those anti-social elements who were targeting BJP leaders across Punjab. He said protests were happening at the ‘behest of Congress’.

Sharma further said that in the name of farmers, Congress leaders such as Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, “want to disturb the peace in Punjab and across the country”.

He said that police should take action against those trying to disturb the peace because BJP, like any other party, has equal rights.

State BJP president Sharma further said, “It seems that even after 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress leaders haven’t been satisfied that their leaders like Bittu are issuing inflammatory statements. BJP has been continuously protesting against Ludhiana MP Bittu alleging that he issued a statement saying let farmers protest continue, they will go to any extent, be it piling up the bodies or shedding blood.”

Sharma said the Punjab DGP “was sleeping” and “not taking any action against those anti-social elements who are manhandling and abusing BJP leaders”.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said farmers sitting on protest outside Vinay Sharma’s residence in Moga, opposed the visit of Ashwani Sharma and Shwait Malik. Slogans were raised against Modi and BJP and to counter that, BJP workers also raised slogans in favor of PM, leading to tension and police intervention.