Farmers pick next battle: hiked toll charge in Punjab

Now the Punjab farmers have taken up another cause: the hike in toll rates.

Although farmer unions have lifted over 140 pakka dharnas from various locations across the state, they have decided to continue their dharnas on nearly two dozen toll plazas which have hiked the toll rates. They won’t go away till the hike is rolled back, announced Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan, while addressing farmers at Kalajhar toll plaza, Sangrur.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said: “Our union had organised dharnas at 39 places and we have lifted them from 30 spots. They will continue at nine toll plazas till the rates are reversed. Rates were hiked in Haryana but the state government made an announcement that toll plazas will continue with old rates. We are waiting for reaction from the Punjab government as well.”

Ugrahan said, “It took the Union government more than a year to repeal the farm laws. They first forcibly passed the laws in Parliament in September 2020 due to which we started protests. They took so long to accept our demands. Why should the common man pay for this long delay? The Union government is responsible for this, not the common man. We will not allow hiked rates at any cost.”

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU Dakaunda, said, “Dharnas of our union at 10 toll plazas in Malwa will continue and nearly 10 dharnas each in Doaba and Majha toll plazas will continue. They have hiked rates. We will not allow them to fleece the common man.”

Toll rates have been hiked in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 15 at every toll site. However, at Ladhowal toll plaza which is on Ludhiana- Jalandhar road, rates have been hiked by Rs 130 to Rs 135 for cars for one way. The Ladhowal toll plaza generates the maximum revenue in the whole state. Sources said its daily collection before the dharnas used to be around Rs 75 lakh.

Ravinder Singh, manager at Ladhowal toll plaza, told mediapersons that these rates were revised on September 1 this year when farmers were still sitting on dharna. This is an annual hike which used to be done in the past as well. The company has taken contract of toll plazas at most spots for the next three months but they could not start their services on Wednesday.

Shingara Singh Mann, senior vice-president of BKU Ugrahan, said, “One Punjab government official told us that the hike by toll plazas was done without their knowledge. We don’t believe this. We will not allow even a rupee more at any of the toll sites, or else our protests will be intensified.”

R P Singh, regional officer of National Highways Authority of India, said: “Only five toll plazas have been started out of a total of 30. Out of these five plazas, four are new being started for the first time. On 21 plazas, the increase in toll is to the tune of five to six per cent. This is an annual increase. On five toll plazas, the increase was due to completion and addition of new elevated structure and highway sections. Out of these five, one is Behram toll plaza. Kharar flyover was completed recently so rates of two plazas were increased on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. Rates of two plazas on Jalandhar- Amritsar were increased due to inclusion of 20-km Bidhipur Dhilwan stretch.”

The dharnas have been lifted from Reliance petrol pumps, Best Price malls, from outside the houses of 10 BJP leaders, Adani silo in Moga, from outside one thermal plant at Rajpura, dry port at Kila Raipur, and from railway parking spots of over 30 railway stations.

However, dharnas continue at toll plazas at Kalajhar in Sangrur, Lehrabega and Jeeda in Bathinda, Moga, Mehal Kalan in Barnala, Lehra in Ludhiana, Badbar in Barnala and few more locations as well. BKU Ugrahan had staged dharnas at 39 places while 108 dharnas had been held by 32 farmer unions. Another 18 dharnas were organised by many organisations in support of farmers. There were a total of 165 dharnas out of which 140 were lifted by Wednesday afternoon.

There was a festive mood at almost every dharna spot. In Jagraon railway park, people gathered early in the morning to start making jalebis, pakore, kheer and halwa as over 5,000 people had to gather at the spot. The area was well-decorated with entrance gates. “After the Fateh rally organised in railway park, we went for a Fateh march at the Jagraon market and the people supported us a lot. A number of them danced with us. We are thankful to each and every person who contributed to the success of this morcha. We have been sitting at Jagraon railway station since October 1 last year. First we used to be on tracks, later we came on the railway platform and finally in the railway park area. A number of employees of railways regularly used to come to our dharna spots. We used to offer them langar as well. There were many people in our dharna site who used to come for dharna on a daily basis without any break.”

At Barnala railway station park, many children under the age of 10 years were regular visitors and women were actively running this morcha because their men used to be at Delhi borders most of the time. Victory processions were taken out from Barnala market, Bareta, Sangrur and Bathinda.