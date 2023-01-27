Farmers stage mega rally in Jind; announce march to Parliament during Budget Session to raise demands

Nearly one year after withdrawing their agitation against the three Central farm laws, which now stand repealed, thousands of farmers participated in a massive rally in Haryana’s Jind town on Thursday, raising key demands that still remain unfulfilled.

The rally was organised on the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmers’ unions which spearheaded the agitation against the controversial farm laws. During the rally, attended by farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the SKM leaders announced to hold a march to Parliament on a day between March15 to March 22 during the Budget Session. The exact date of the Parliament march will be decided in a meeting to be held in Kurukshetra on February 9, the Morcha announced.

During the rally, the leaders of the SKM pledged to intensify their movement at all-India level for fulfilling the crucial demands, alleging “the BJP-led central government backed out on the same despite written assurances”.

During the rally the farmers raised three key demands – legal guarantee for minimum support price of agricultural crops; removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case; and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and loan waiver. They also demanded quashing of all FIRs lodged during the farmers’ agitation and implementation of crop insurance scheme.

Senior SKM leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait and Hannan Mollah addressed the rally.

Thursday’s rally is seen as a show of strength of the agrarian community after their successful agitation against three farm laws. An impression has gained ground among the farmers that their unity is a major strength and they can prompt the government to take up their issues seriously. In Punjab and Haryana, the farmer bodies have formed many village-level units to give organisational structure at the ground level.