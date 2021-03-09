Farmers’ March To Delhi: Haryana govt says there was no lathicharge on farmers

Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry had accused the state government of using force against peaceful demonstration and march conducted by the farmers. (Representational Image)

Haryana Education and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal Tuesday said in the Vidhan Sabha that there had been no lathicharge on farmers while they were moving towards Delhi last year as part of the agitation against the central agri laws.

“Where did the lathicharge take place? There was no such incident. If there was a lathicharge, then someone must have also been hurt, in which case that person’s medical certificate should be presented. Opposition should not mislead the House,” Kanwar Pal said.

He was replying to Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry who accused the state government of using force against peaceful demonstration and march conducted by the farmers.

Further attacking the opposition, Kanwar Pal said, “It is rather the history of Congress of using force and lathicharge on people of the state”.

The House also witnessed Agriculture Minister J P Dalal and Kiran Choudhary sparring over shortage of water for irrigation purposes in the state.

Kiran Choudhary, the Congress legiuslator from Tosham, had moved a calling attention motion, claiming that Bhiwani district is getting 50 per cent less water against its requirement “and that too is not being distributed properly”.

“There are 365 villages that are without adequate water supply. As a result, Rabi crops are getting affected. Crops worth crores of rupees are getting damaged,” the Congress leader said.

Replying to the motion, Dalal said that water is being supplied to all the districts through channels on an equitable basis as per approved rotational programme to ensure that there is no shortage for irrigation in any area and farmers do not face any problem.

Dalal said that during the period October 2019 to January 2020, irrigation was done in about 156,826 hectare or 85.47 per cent of total 183,484 hectare in Bhiwani. The figure was 84.59 per cent in the period October 2020 to January 2021. “From these figures it can be seen that inspite of 50 per cent decrease in the inflow of river Yamuna, the channels are managed to run in such a way that maximum area come under command,” Dalal said.

The minister also reminded Kiran Choudhary that when she was a minister for two terms during the previous Congress regime, Bhiwani district did not get its due share of water. “You chose to remain silent then because being in power was more important for you,” Dalal alleged.

The Congress leader hit back, alleging that the minister is making misleading claims.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also intervened and challenged Dalal to accompany him to any village in Bhiwani which says they did not get water during the previous Congress regime.