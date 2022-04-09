Farmers make passage free at toll plazas in Karnal, Ambala

Responding to a call by BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmers gathered at several toll plazas in Karnal and Ambala Saturday and made passage of vehicles free to mount pressure on government for their various demands.

The farmers are demanding a bonus of Rs 500 on the purchase of per quintal of wheat crop. They have also been seeking toll-free passage for vehicles of those living within a 15-km radius of the plazas, besides the recruitment of local people to run toll booths in the state.

Chaduni, in a video message Friday evening, had appealed to the farmers to gather at toll points and make the passage of vehicles free for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm.

“We are demanding from the government to give us a bonus on wheat purchase,” said a protester at the Bastara toll plaza in Karnal.

According to the protesters, they are demanding the bonus as wheat yield is set to be low in the current Rabi marketing season.

Similar protests by farmers were seen in toll plazas of Ambala. A heavy police force was deployed at the toll collection centres to prevent any untoward incident.

Protesting farmers staged ‘dharnas’ at the toll plazas to press for their demands. They also threatened to intensify their agitation if the demands were not met.

Responding to a query by the mediapersons at his residence in Ambala, Home Minister Anil Vij said that “talks shall be held with the farmers regarding their demands”.

During the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, toll collection at most points had remained suspended for nearly a year in Haryana as the protesters had camped at the toll booths.