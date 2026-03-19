Farmers lock GMADA office gate after meeting on land acquisition cancelled

Officials from the Land Acquisition Department assured the farmers that a fresh meeting with the Chief Administrator would now be held on March 25.

Tension escalated at the GMADA office in Mohali on Thursday as farmers from eight villages, opposing the acquisition of 3,553 acres of land for the expansion of the Aerotropolis project and other sectors, staged a protest after a scheduled meeting with the Chief Administrator was abruptly cancelled. Braving heavy rain, the agitated farmers locked the main gate of the GMADA office and held a sit-in, raising slogans against the Punjab government and GMADA officials.

The meeting, which was earlier fixed following a protest held on March 13, was expected to address the concerns of farmers. However, when the farmers from villages including Badi, Kurdi, Patton, Matran, Siaun, Kishanpura, Chhat and Bakarpur reached the office in the morning, they were informed that the Chief Administrator was on leave and the meeting would not take place. The lack of prior intimation further angered the protesters, who then shut the office gate and continued their demonstration for nearly two hours before dispersing.