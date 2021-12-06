Farmers-lawyers stage protest against Dushyant Chautala’s Hisar visit

A section of lawyers, on the other hand, sat on a dharna against Dushyant Chautala's visit in support of protesting farmers.

A group of farmers and lawyers staged protests against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, in Hisar on Sunday where he had gone to attend a function organised by the District Bar Association.

The farmers protested Chautala’s visit under their ongoing agitation against leaders of BJP-JJP in Haryana for the past year for supporting the three contentious agriculture laws, which have since been repealed by the Centre.

A section of lawyers, on the other hand, sat on a dharna against Chautala’s visit in support of protesting farmers. On Sunday, when they came to know about the visit of Dushyant Chautala to Hisar, farmers, as well as a group of lawyers, announced their opposition and staged agitations. Anticipating hostility, a heavy police force was deployed near the venue. A minor confrontation also took place between the lawyers and police during the protest.