Farmers-lawyers stage protest against Dushyant Chautala’s Hisar visit

December 6, 2021 12:26:13 am
A group of farmers and lawyers staged protests against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, in Hisar on Sunday where he had gone to attend a function organised by the District Bar Association.
The farmers protested Chautala’s visit under their ongoing agitation against leaders of BJP-JJP in Haryana for the past year for supporting the three contentious agriculture laws, which have since been repealed by the Centre.
A section of lawyers, on the other hand, sat on a dharna against Chautala’s visit in support of protesting farmers. On Sunday, when they came to know about the visit of Dushyant Chautala to Hisar, farmers, as well as a group of lawyers, announced their opposition and staged agitations. Anticipating hostility, a heavy police force was deployed near the venue. A minor confrontation also took place between the lawyers and police during the protest.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-