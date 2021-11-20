Farmers have won their long struggle: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha Member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa while extending greetings to the people on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Friday said that “today is a very special day as finally, the agitating farmers have won their long struggle as centre has decided to repeal the three agriculture laws”.

Welcoming the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhindsa, in a written statement, thanked the PM for this decision and termed it as “a commendable step”. Dhindsa also urged the centre to accede to the pending demands of the farmers, and asked the PM to “complete the constitutional process… repealing the three black laws on agriculture in the forthcoming Parliament session”.

Dhindsa also congratulated all the farmers’ organisations and said that “it is a victory of the long struggle of the farmers who had persevered in the agitation despite enduring many hardships for the last one year.”

Expressing his “condolences to the farmers who were martyred during the farmers’ agitation”, Dhindsa demanded “the central and Punjab government to provide adequate compensation and government jobs to the families of the martyred farmers”.