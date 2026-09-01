Farmers intensify protests across Punjab over land pooling, trade deal

Farmers take part in a sit-in protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office pressing for action on a range of issues affecting agricultural labourers, in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI Photo/Raminder Pal Singh)

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha(KMM) and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta) Ugrahan, along with the other farmers and labour organisations, intensified their protests on Monday. The KMM held day-long gatherings in all 22 districts outside the Deputy Commissioner’s offices, while the other farmers’ body continued its indefinite dharnas outside Deputy Commissioner offices in 17 districts.

The KMM claimed that hundreds of farmers, labourers, youth and members of the public participated in the gatherings, with Amritsar witnessing a particularly large turnout. The organisation raised several demands, including procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potato crops at MSP, complete loan waiver for farmers and labourers, compensation and jobs for families of suicide victims, and an effective policy to deal with floods, groundwater depletion and air and water pollution.