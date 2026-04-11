Farmers hold protests across Haryana, oppose new Rabi procurement rules

Farmer organisations across Haryana on Saturday launched coordinated protests under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), opposing newly introduced rules for crop procurement in the Rabi season. Demonstrations were reported from multiple districts, with farmers blocking highways, staging sit-ins at toll plazas, and warning the government of a larger agitation if their demands are not addressed.

The protests were held for around four hours from 12 noon till 4 pm, during which farmers occupied grain markets and key roadways, causing traffic disruptions across the state. The situation at highways and toll plazas began to normalise after 4 pm as farmers lifted their dharnas from several points.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, however, has defended the newly introduced procurement system, including OTP-based verification, biometric authentication, and portal-driven processes, stating that “these measures are aimed at improving transparency, ensuring accountability, and curbing irregularities in mandis.”

According to the chief minister, “These steps are intended to strengthen the procurement system rather than create difficulties for farmers”.

He has also accused Opposition parties of misleading farmers by spreading misinformation and creating confusion for political gains. At the same time, Saini has assured that the procurement process will run smoothly, with nodal officers deployed at every mandi and senior officials and ministers closely monitoring operations on the ground. He has directed authorities to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience during procurement.

In Hansi, farmers took control of the Ramayan toll plaza and blocked all lanes for nearly an hour. A heated argument broke out between the protesting farmers and the police officials who arrived at the spot. Farmers also turned back private buses from the toll plaza.

In Hisar, farmers attempting to block the national highway clashed with police personnel, leading to a traffic jam that lasted nearly two hours. Several vehicles, including a Haryana Roadways bus, were stranded, forcing some passengers to disembark and continue their journey on foot.

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In Karnal district, farmers blocked road 709-A in Assandh and raised slogans against the government. Farmer leader Joginder Singh alleged that the government is harassing farmers through new rules and entangling them in digital portals. He further claimed that crops are not being procured on the grounds of moisture content.

Road blockades were also reported in Sonipat near Ratangarh village and in Fatehabad’s Ratia, where farmers staged a jam but allowed emergency services to pass. However, an ambulance sustained damage after colliding with a trolley while passing through the protest site, resulting in a broken window.

Protests were also held in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Panipat, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula. Farmers criticised conditions such as OTP-based verification systems, calling them unjustified and burdensome.

In Rohtak, farmer organisations under the SKM banner staged a sit-in at Makrauli toll plaza. The protest, described as symbolic, served as a warning to the government. Farmers stated that if the new crop procurement rules are not withdrawn, a larger movement would be launched.

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Sumit Dalal, State General Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, said that the new rules and conditions imposed on wheat procurement in mandis are anti-farmer. He noted that roads were blocked for four hours as part of the protest, while emergency services were kept exempt.

Meanwhile, in Hisar district’s Agroha area, farmers blocked the Landhari-Chikanwas toll plaza for four hours following a call by SKM Haryana. The protest saw active participation from both farmer and labour unions.

Farmer leader Sardanand Rajli described the agitation as a “warning and rehearsal,” adding that if the government does not amend its policies and withdraw the new mandi laws, a larger and more decisive movement will be launched. He asserted that the farmers’ struggle would extend “from the streets to Parliament.”

During the demonstrations, farmers raised slogans against the government and demanded the immediate withdrawal of new procurement rules, the abolition of gate pass and biometric systems, and restoration of the earlier wheat procurement process. Farmer leaders emphasised that while farmers are already facing adverse weather conditions, the government is further burdening them with complex paperwork and procedural hurdles, calling the situation entirely unjust.

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What are the five major measures that farmers are resenting

Slot booking before arriving at the mandi:

The government has introduced some new rules regarding the procurement of the Rabi crop. Under these rules, farmers must arrive at the mandi only at the time allotted in their slot. The government says the aim is to eliminate overcrowding and disorder in mandis.

Identification and registration mandatory:

Only farmers who are registered on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal will be able to sell their crops in the mandi. The government says this will ensure the identification of genuine farmers.

Vehicle number must be provided in advance:

It has been made mandatory to provide the number plate details of the vehicle bringing the crop to the mandi. Vehicles without registration will not be allowed entry. Farmers say that many tractors do not have number plates.

Strict rules for crop quality:

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Under the new rules, wheat or other crops must meet the prescribed standards. If the crop contains moisture beyond the allowed limit, it can be rejected at the mandi.

Payment will be made directly to bank accounts:

After the crop is purchased, the payment will be transferred directly to the farmer’s bank account. The government has set a target of completing payments within 72 hours. The weighing, billing, and payment process can be tracked.