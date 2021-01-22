Farmers hold protest march with over 800 tractors on Mohali roads

Several farmer’s unions carried out a tractor march against the three Agri-Laws on Thursday in different parts of the city. Around 800 tractors were involved in the protest march which commenced from Kharar grain market and ended at Khanpur toll plaza.

Farmer leader, Davinder Singh Deh Kalan, said that they carried out the march in solidarity with the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi for the repeal of the three controversial Agri-Laws.

He added that the march started from the grain market in Kharar and passed through Mohali, Tangori, Saneta, and Kharar to end at the Khanpur toll plaza.

“It was a successful protest march. We have decided to participate in the tractor march which is going to be held in Delhi on January 26. Hundreds of farmers participated on Thursday and have pledged to go to Delhi in the coming days as well,” added Kalan.

The march remained peaceful and no instance of violence was reported.