Farmers getting hit on streets, their crops in markets: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday alleged the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana has neither fulfilled the promises made in their manifesto nor in the common minimum programme till now even after two years of their tenure.

Addressing ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme at Karnal, Hooda said the time has come to establish direct contact with the people and announced that his next mass contact programme would be held at Jind. Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said: “No more time can be given to the government formed for mere opportunism and selfishness. That is why the Congress has decided that now it will go to the public in every district and every Assembly constituency and establish direct communication with the people.”

According to Hooda’s associates, more than four dozen MLAs and former MLAs were present at Karnal programme on Sunday. The farmers, labourers, traders, workers, transporters and people from different sections who reached the programme put up their problems in front of the Leader of Opposition. After listening to these, Hooda said that today no section of the state is happy with the coalition government.

While referring to the police lathicharge on farmers at Karnal and paddy procurement problems in mandis, Hooda said: “Today farmers are being beaten on the road with government sticks while their crops are taking a beating in the market. I have myself seen in the mandis of the state that smooth procurement of paddy has not started so far despite the government changing the dates repeatedly. Farmers are forced to keep their paddy on the roads as their crop is neither being lifted from the market, nor are the farmers getting MSP or payment.”

Hooda said the government is imposing unnecessary conditions on the farmers like portal, registration, scheduling and a limit of procurement of only 25 quintal per acre while there were no conditions to harass the farmers during the Congress government. “When our government is formed again, the farmers will be freed from all these hassles. The system of purchase and hand-to-hand payment of every farmer’s grain will be adopted again,” he said.