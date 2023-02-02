Farmers have a question: Why is Centre silent on increasing our income directly

Farmers, farm unions and agri experts Wednesday termed the Union Budget-2023, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “disappointing” and asked why it was silent on increasing their income directly.

The Budget focuses on setting up digital infrastructure for agriculture to provide important farming-related information, setting up an agriculture accelerator fund to encourage agri start-ups by in rural areas, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to enhance the productivity of extra-long staple cotton, has an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore for boosting the availability of planting material for horticulture crops, natural farming, and developing the cooperative sector.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, said it will meet in Delhi soon to decide their future course of action. “Struggle is the only solution to farmers’ problems,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda) said that it was tenth budget of the BJP-led government at Centre, but it has again disappointed the farmers and labourers.

“During the budget, the Union Finance Minister repeatedly emphasized on increasing the production of millets without giving any special package. The farmers want to get out of the paddy-wheat crop cycle, but there is no solid planning by the government for an alternative crop cycle. And also if the central government guarantees the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price (MSP), then farmers will automatically go for cultivating other crops,” he said.

Senior BJP leadership, he said, had been claiming for the past several years that they will double the income of farmers by 2022, but its very opposite has happened.

The government has not done anything regarding the outstanding loans of the farmers and labourers, he said, adding that government should have waived off the loans like it has done for the corporate sector. “Although the announcement by the central government to develop the cooperative department separately is laudable, a separate package is required in this regard. This announcement during the last budget seems to be just a formal announcement,” said Dakaunda.

“In our country, 84 per cent of the farmers are small and marginal and the government talks about further developing the cooperative sector, which is good step but at the same time when it talks about digital agriculture, it seems to be contradictory. Digitization of agriculture is part of the policy of linking agriculture with corporate houses. It basically means handing over the lands of farmers to corporate houses in one form or another,” he added.

Experts on the other hand said that when a large number of farmers are not familiar with using the internet properly then how will the government implement the digital infrastructure.

Professor (retd) Kesar Singh Bhangu said that “this is a hopeless budget” where Centre has slashed the allocation for agriculture and allied sector manifold including 31 per cent reduction in Rashtiya Krishi Vikas Yojna, 18 per cent reduction in MGNREGA, 13 per cent reduction in PM Kisan Nidhi, and 12 per cent reduction in PM Fasal Bima Yojna.

“Though the government has marginally enhanced the loan amount from Rs 18.50 lakh crore to 20 lakh crore, to avail such loans through Kisan Credit Card is not practical for farmers,” said Prof Bhangu.

“Farmers get ‘periodical employment’ but their expenses are not periodical and the government is silent on the matter on how the farmers’ income would be enhanced in those months when there is no agriculture work for them,” he added.