Farmers, govt on collision course over protest against Centre’s farm ordinances

Haryana seems to be heading for a possible confrontation between farmers and the administration with authorities asking the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) to cancel its proposed September 10 rally at Pipli (Kurukshetra) or face an FIR under the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act. The BKU, however, has announced that it will go ahead with its plans to hold the rally against three central ordinances concerning agriculture adding the farmers will sit on the roads, if the government tries to stop them from moving to the rally venue.

Apart from BKU, several other farm bodies have also announced that they would attend the rally. Government officials believe the people may come to the rally not only from Kurukshetra but other districts too. In an attempt to warn the organisers, the administration had pasted a letter in front of the house of BKU Haryana president Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Friday.

“This has come to the notice of this office that you have called a rally without any permission… There will be apprehensions of spread of the pandemic because of this rally which is not appropriate in public interest,” mentions Thanesar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akhil Pilani in a letter addressed to Chaduni.

On the other hand, Chaduni has asked the government to allow people to come to the rally peacefully. “If the roads are jammed and law and order issues arise as a fallout of the action against the farmers including their arrests, the administration and the government would be responsible for the same. The government should not blame us later,” says Chaduni. In a video message to the farmers, Chaduni said, “If the government stops you at any naka, you just stop there and start agitation there without returning to the homes. If any atrocities are committed on you, just lay on the roads but don’t move to homes.”

In the past 12 years, Chaduni, who is from Chaduni Jatan village of Kurukshetra district, has led several agitations of farmers in Haryana. Sometimes he even opted unique methods to get the voice of farmers heard like shirtless protest marches and throwing of potatoes on state highways. In 2019, Chaduni along with other farmers had climbed an 80-ft tall water-tank demanding purchase of the entire crop of sunflowers. He came down only after the government agreed to purchase the entire produce of the farmers.

Now, the protest is over three contentious central ordinances — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and an amendment in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The farmers’ bodies fear that the farmers may not get a minimum support price (MSP) for crops after the introduction of new rules insisting the government must introduce a law to assure them MSP. “The policy makers are excited that the farmers will get appropriate prices of their crops after the introduction of new provisions. The biggest freedom the farmers want is the right to sell at an assured price because volatility of markets hit them. Currently, only six percent of total agriculture production in the country gets MSP while the remaining 94 per cent production is dependent on the market. If the markets are so good then why the farmers would have demanded MSP,” says Devinder Sharma, an agriculture expert while finding merit in the demand of farmers for security for MSP.

Amendment in the Essential Commodities Act is being opposed claiming it will lead to black marketing.

On the other hand, the BJP has already announced launch of a campaign to counter the claims of farmers and opposition on the agriculture “reforms”. Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, who was earlier national president of BJP Kisan Morcha, had told The Indian Express in an interview the three laws are in the interest of farmers but some people including Congress and “so-called leaders of farmers” have started opposing them.

BJP leaders have already started holding meetings and seminars to counter the campaign of farmers’ bodies and opposition. However, farm leaders insist that they may also be allowed to hold rally especially when the BJP leaders are being allowed to hold seminars and other functions in the state.

