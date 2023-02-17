Farmers’ dharna lifted at all toll plazas except one, Punjab govt tells HC

The state government has submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that directions have been issued to provide adequate safety and security arrangements at the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) properties/toll plazas in Punjab. This comes on a plea filed by the NHAI seeking to restore law and order in the state and to facilitate the authority in the collection of fees at toll plazas. The state also submitted that at present, the dharna by farmers’ unions has been lifted at all toll plazas except one in Jagjitpura village.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the state of Punjab to submit a status and action taken report on NHAI’s claim that it had been losing around Rs 1.33 crore on an average daily owing to an ongoing dharna by farmer unions at 13 toll plazas.

The NHAI counsel, Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, had submitted before the high court that “the situation is so grave that there is no maintenance of law and order and the staff and the property of the toll plaza have been vandalized inasmuch as the toll plazas have been completely occupied by the protestors… The protestors have been preventing the collection of toll fees, which has resulted in a significant loss of revenue to the Central Government Exchequer.”

The state’s reply, filed through an affidavit submitted by Arpit Shukla, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Punjab, mentioned that the “Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi group) held dharnas at various toll plazas in nine districts in the state of Punjab. The state authorities made extensive efforts to persuade the protestors to lift the dharnas peacefully. As a result of united efforts made by state authorities and local civil and police administration, all the above-said dharnas at various toll plazas were lifted peacefully on January 15, 2023.” The farmers had been raising demands including speedy completion of work of the service road.

Further, it was mentioned in the affidavit that the dharna was held by BKU (Khosa) at the toll plaza in Kot Kror Kalan village, Ferozepur was lifted after assurance by the authorities that the work of the service road will be completed within two months, besides assurance to resolve other demands of the protesters at the earliest.

The state, in the affidavit, said, “At present, dharna by farmer unions at 01 Toll Plaza, village Jagjitpura is yet to be lifted…On January 27, 2023, Krishan Lal Sachdeva, project director, NHAI and Buta Singh Burjgill, state president, BKU (Dakaunda) held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Barnala at DC office, Barnala to resolve the issue of Jagjitpura toll plaza. In the meeting, it was decided that the abovesaid toll plaza will be shifted from village Jagjitpura to village Pakho Ke, District Barnala temporarily within two months. The leaders of BKU (Dakaunda) agreed to lift the dharna after the toll plaza is shifted as per the agreement. Further efforts are being made to lift the aforesaid dharna at the earliest by engaging the protestors in peaceful negotiation.”

Punjab’s affidavit mentioned that the police deftly maintained the law and order situation at the protest sites. Adequate security arrangements and police deployment was made to ensure that no untoward incident occurred, nor was any damage caused to the infrastructure of the toll plazas.