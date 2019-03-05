Farmers demand acquisition of entire area to reap benefits

The Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department’s decision to acquire 737 acres of land for Aerocity’s expansion may not go well with many farmers. The farmers are demanding that the department must acquire the entire 5,300 acres of land for development of the area.

The department had last week issued notification for acquiring 737 acres of land around the Aerocity for developing a new project- Aerotropolis. This project is an extension of Aerocity, which was the first residential project near the International Airport.

According to the notification issued on February 19, the Housing and Urban Development Department would acquire 737 acres of land of four villages including, Bakarpur (586 acres), Rurka (5.38 acres), Safipur (8 acres), Naraingarh (68.6 acres) and Chatt (68.43 acres).

Farmers of Matran village, Kurri and Patto want that the department must also acquire their land so that they could also reap the benefits. A farmer and SAD Councillor Parminder Singh Sohana said there is a plan to acquire 5300 acres of land in the area but now the Housing and Urban Development department wants to acquire only 736 acres. He added that the housing department would invite private builders to acquire the rest of the land, resulting in loss of benefits to the farmers from a government scheme.

“When the department decided to acquire the land, 5,300 acres of land was to be acquired by the department. Now, we are doubtful that the entire land would be acquired by the department. Most farmers agreed to give their land under land pooling scheme but in case private builders acquire the land, the farmers do not get this benefit,” Parminder Singh Sohana added.

He further added that the farmers will hold a protest if the department does not accept their demands. The Additional Chief Secretary of Housing and Urban department, Vini Mahajan was not available for the comments.